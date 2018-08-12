Liverpool vs. West Ham score, recap: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane off to flying start in Premier League opener
Liverpool made easy work of the Hammers at Anfield
Liverpool started the 2018-19 Premier League season looking a bit like last season's team. It was a match filled with electricity and composure, and one that produced lots of goals while the continued to show signs of dominance. The Reds, at Anfield and with some new stars in the lineup, destroyed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday to start off the league season on a perfect note.
Sadio Mane scored twice, Mohamed Salah scored a goal as he so often does, and even Daniel Sturridge got in on the scoring in what was the debut at West Ham for new manager Manuel Pellegrini. Here's what you need to know about the result.
Salah starts where he left off
Mohamed Salah had 32 goals in the Premier League season, and he's already off to a flying start. Salah scored the winner before the game was 20 minutes old, finishing into the open net on a lovely run of play.
That's great to see for Liverpool fans, whose last real memory of him was coming off injured in the Champions League final. He's out to prove last season wasn't just a fluke for him, and that he has what it takes to be mentioned up there with the best in the world. So far, so good.
Mane is money
Sadio Mane also continued his fine form for the Reds, scoring twice. His first came right before the break and was a crushing blow for the Hammers.
Mane then added his second and his team's third but was clearly offside, yet the goal was still awarded. Sturridge then came on as a substitute and added Liverpool's fourth, while doing his signature dance:
Poor showing from the Hammers
As for West Ham, it was an awful 90 minutes. This team bought so many players in the summer, including Felipe Anderson and getting Jack Wilshere, but the team was far from sharp. There were some good moments early on, with Marko Arnautovic having some quality chances, but he couldn't finish. The Hammers had just five shots, including two on frame, while seeing the ball just 35 percent of the time. It's still early and going to Anfield is never easy, so it's hard to take too much away from this match, but it will be a good learning experience for this team as it moves forward in a new era.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Arsenal preview
City and Arsenal are two league favorites loaded with talent
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
It's the Spanish Super Cup live from Morocco
-
PSG vs. Caen preview
The capital club kicks off the season at home
-
Chelsea wins on Sarri's PL debut
The Blues looked sharp under their new manager to start the season
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Tottenham vs. Newcastle preview
It's the first match of the season for both teams