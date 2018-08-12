Liverpool vs. West Ham score, recap: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane off to flying start in Premier League opener

Liverpool started the 2018-19 Premier League season looking a bit like last season's team. It was a match filled with electricity and composure, and one that produced lots of goals while the continued to show signs of dominance. The Reds, at Anfield and with some new stars in the lineup, destroyed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday to start off the league season on a perfect note.

Sadio Mane scored twice, Mohamed Salah scored a goal as he so often does, and even Daniel Sturridge got in on the scoring in what was the debut at West Ham for new manager Manuel Pellegrini. Here's what you need to know about the result.

Salah starts where he left off

Mohamed Salah had 32 goals in the Premier League season, and he's already off to a flying start. Salah scored the winner before the game was 20 minutes old, finishing into the open net on a lovely run of play.

That's great to see for Liverpool fans, whose last real memory of him was coming off injured in the Champions League final. He's out to prove last season wasn't just a fluke for him, and that he has what it takes to be mentioned up there with the best in the world. So far, so good.

Mane is money

Sadio Mane also continued his fine form for the Reds, scoring twice. His first came right before the break and was a crushing blow for the Hammers.

Mane then added his second and his team's third but was clearly offside, yet the goal was still awarded. Sturridge then came on as a substitute and added Liverpool's fourth, while doing his signature dance:

Daniel Sturridge comes on and scores with his first touch!



And of course, there was a Sturridge Dance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W2fQzxbguH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 12, 2018

Poor showing from the Hammers

As for West Ham, it was an awful 90 minutes. This team bought so many players in the summer, including Felipe Anderson and getting Jack Wilshere, but the team was far from sharp. There were some good moments early on, with Marko Arnautovic having some quality chances, but he couldn't finish. The Hammers had just five shots, including two on frame, while seeing the ball just 35 percent of the time. It's still early and going to Anfield is never easy, so it's hard to take too much away from this match, but it will be a good learning experience for this team as it moves forward in a new era.