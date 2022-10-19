The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Liverpool

Current Records: West Ham United 3-5-2; Liverpool 3-2-4

What to Know

West Ham United is 1-9-2 against Liverpool since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET at Anfield. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Irons winning the first 3-2 at home and Liverpool taking the second 1-0.

On Sunday, West Ham and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: the Reds dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Manchester City 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Liverpool was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, West Ham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. West Ham United When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -250; Draw +375; West Ham +650 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool have won nine out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.