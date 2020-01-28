Liverpool vs. West Ham United: Live stream, TV channel, start time, preview, watch online

Matchday 25 of the Premier League is set for this weekend, but before that arrives Matchday 18 still needs to be completed. Liverpool goes to West Ham United on Wednesday in a make-up game that was scheduled for December and postponed due to the Reds' participation in the Club World Cup. Liverpool went on to win the competition.



This match will bring both level with every other team in the league on games played at 24, and it's a big one for both. Liverpool can go 19 points clear of second-place Manchester City and all but wrap up the Premier League title. Meanwhile, West Ham is in the thick of the relegation battle and only out of the drop zone due to goal differential, with Bournemouth right behind.



Here's everything to know about the game:

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wednesday, Jan. 29 Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

2:45 p.m. ET Location: London Stadium

London Stadium TV channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The 2-2 draw against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup saw Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino play, though Jurgen Klopp likely didn't expect to use them. With a lot of fixtures coming up, will he rest anybody here? It seems unlikely as he wants to get this Premier League title wrapped up as soon as possible and then focus on the Champions League. Expect a sharp Liverpool that may look a tad tired in the legs, but even so it should be able to get all three points for the Reds come the end of the 90 minutes.



West Ham: The Hammers would celebrate a point here as if they just won a trophy. This is a game nobody expects the hosts to get anything from, so getting a point could be critical to the club staying up. West Ham is the only team in the Premier League to have not lost to Liverpool this season ... but that's only because this is their first meeting of the campaign.

Liverpool vs. West Ham prediction

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and James Milner score in an easy road win for Klopp's crew.



Pick: Liverpool 3, West Ham 0