Liverpool's quest for a top-four spot in the Premier League continues on Wednesday when the Reds host Wolverhampton in a Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds enter the match in seventh place in the EPL table with 36 points, nine points behind fourth place Tottenham. Last season, Liverpool captured two trophies (the FA Cup and the EFL Cup), lost in the final of the Champions League and fell one point shy of Manchester City for the Premier League title. Meanwhile, Wolves are fighting to avoid relegation sitting 15th in the table with 24 points, just three points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Wolves odds, with Wolves the +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in your Wolves vs. Liverpool picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Wolves spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+135), Wolves +1.5 (-175)

Liverpool vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Wolves money line: Liverpool -205, Wolves +525, Draw +330

LIV: Alisson is tied for fourth in the league in clean sheets (eight)

is tied for fourth in the league in clean sheets (eight) WLV: Pablo Sarabia leads the team in chances created (seven) over the last five games

WLV: Pablo Sarabia leads the team in chances created (seven) over the last five games



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah. The three-time winner of the EPL's Golden Boot, Salah leads the team and is tied for 11th in the league with eight goals this season. He also is tied for the team lead in assists with five. Salah has scored in his last two home matches against Wolves and is two goals away from tying Liverpool's record for career EPL goals.

In addition, the Reds face a Wolves side that has struggled to score on the road this season. In 12 away matches, Wolves have just two wins and scored nine combined goals; only three teams have scored fewer goals on the road.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves enter the match knowing they crushed Liverpool earlier this month. On Feb. 4, Wolves scored two early goals against the Reds' shaky defense and never let Liverpool back in the match, eventually winning 3-0. With a win on Wednesday, Wolves would complete a league double over the Reds for the first time since the 1950-51 season.

In addition, Pablo Sarabia has been excellent since joining the club on a transfer. Since making his debut on Jan. 22, the 30-year-old midfielder from Spain has created seven chances and has three shots on target. Both are the most on the Wolves over that time.

