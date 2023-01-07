Liverpool start their quest for a ninth association title on Saturday when they host Wolverhampton in a 2022-23 FA Cup third-round match at Anfield. The Reds have been floundering in English Premier League play, and injuries have derailed any title hopes after they finished as runners-up last season. They are sixth in the EPL table, 18 points behind leader Arsenal and seven points out of a top-four spot. Liverpool suffered a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford in league play on Monday. Wolves drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Wednesday and are in 19th place but look to turn things around under a new manager brought in before the break.

Liverpool vs. Wolves spread: Liverpool -2.5 (+140)

Liverpool vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Wolves money line: Liverpool -675, Wolves +1500, Draw +600

LIV: The Reds have conceded 10 goals in their past eight matches overall

WLV: Wolves have scored nine in their past eight games in all competitions

Why you should back Liverpool

With the Premier League title almost certainly out of reach and the Reds already eliminated from the EFL Cup, this is their only chance at glory. A ninth title would put them behind only Arsenal (14) and Man City (12) for most FA Cup triumphs. They have won seven straight meetings with Wolves and are the far superior team. Wolverhampton also could lack motivation as they need to be more focused on getting out of the relegation zone in league play. The last meeting between the teams ended with Liverpool holding a 29-7 shot advantage in a 3-1 victory.

Wolves have scored just 11 goals in 17 league matches while conceding 27. The Reds have scored 34 and allowed 22. Mohamed Salah (seven EPL goals) and Darwin Nunez (five) are expected to be joined up top by new winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old was a star at the World Cup, scoring in three straight games for the Netherlands. He had nine in 14 Dutch Eredivisie matches with PSV Eindhoven. Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to get the nod in net and will be out to prove himself. He played a key role in the team's run to the title last year.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolverhampton haven't had a lot of success against the Reds overall, but it's a different story in the FA Cup. They have eliminated Liverpool in five of their seven meetings in the competition. In fact, their only two victories in the past 13 meetings came in 2017 and 2019 FA Cup matches. The Reds have gone out four times in their seven third-round matches as the Cup holders. They haven't beaten Wolves in the competition since 1952.

Wolves have looked improved since Julen Lopetegui took over as manager before the World Cup break, going 2-1-1 overall since then. Their only loss in that span was a tight 1-0 setback to a strong Manchester United side. They beat Gillingham 2-0 in the EFL Cup and knocked off Everton 2-1 before that. Daniel Podence scored his fourth league goal against Aston Villa, and the team hopes he is recovered from a knock suffered later in the match. Atletico Madrid loanee Matheus Cunha could be ready for a full match after playing 25 minutes on Wednesday. He made only eight starts with Atletico last season but had six goals.

