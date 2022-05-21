Liverpool hope to win the Premier League on Sunday, but in order to do so, they are going to need some help. Jurgen Klopp's team enters the day just one point behind Manchester City with this one final game to go, but the Reds will need to beat Wolves on Sunday and see City drop points against Aston Villa. A draw for Liverpool and a loss for City would move them level on points, but Pep Guardiola's men have a six-goal advantage in goal differential. A loss by six goals or more by City seems nearly impossible at this point. But Liverpool must focus on what they can control and aim to take down a Wolves team that has a confident and strong defense.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 22 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -675; Draw +650; Wolves +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds remain without Fabinho as the defensive midfielder deals with thigh issues he suffered on May 12. He's expected to return for next Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid. Otherwise, everybody else should be available for the Reds, and they'll throw everything at Wolves to try and get the victory while hoping City slip up.

Wolves: Ruben Neves is at risk of suspension with one more yellow card, which would see him miss the Premier League opener next season. On the injury front, Matija Sarkic and Max Killman remain out injured. Wolves enter this match having conceded 11 goals in their last four games, while the attack has picked it up a little but must produce something special here to get the victory.

Prediction

The Reds do they part, dominating a Wolves team that rarely threatens in attack. Pick: Liverpool 3, Wolves 0