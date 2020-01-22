Liverpool vs. Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, preview, start time, news, how to watch online

Liverpool faces one of its most stiff tests of the remainder of the Premier League season when it travels to Wolverhampton on Thursday. Liverpool is still undefeated in the league and hasn't lost any of its last 39 matches in the competition, currently sitting 16 points clear atop the table. Wolves, meanwhile, is in sixth place with 34 points and just five points back of fourth-place Chelsea as Nuno Espirito Santo's team has the second fewest losses in the league behind Jurgen Klopp's team.

The two met on Dec. 29 at Anfield, and it was a Sadio Mane goal that gave the Reds a 1-0 win in a competitive match.

Here's everything to know about the game:

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Date: Thursday, Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 23 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Molineaux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Molineaux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, United Kingdom TV channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV

Storylines

Liverpool: Klopp's team has a day less of rest for this one, and with FA Cup play and a makeup Premier League game coming up against West Ham, it might be time to try and give some key players a bit of rest at some point. That will probably come in the FA Cup game against Shrewsbury on Sunday and not here.

Wolves: This is a team that has shown it can give Liverpool trouble and don't be surprised if they do it again. Wolves took care of Manchester City at home and can do it to Liverpool. The key will be defensively in the middle and not letting the Reds get the ball forward quickly. The way to combat that is with physical play, knowing you are going to get your fair share of yellow cards. Disrupting the flow in the middle is Wolves' best shot at winning.

Prediction

Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum score and the Reds hold on for three points. Pick: Liverpool 2, Wolves 1