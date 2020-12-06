Third-place Liverpool welcome 10th-place Wolves to Anfield on Sunday for a Premier League showdown between two teams within four points of each other in the table. The Reds have won three of five in the league entering this contest, while Wolves have won two of their last five, while trying to cope without arguably their best player. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 6

: Sunday, Dec. 6 Time : 2:15 p.m. ET

: 2:15 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -190; Draw +310; Wolves +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: With their spot in the Champions League round of 16 secured, Jurgen Klopp can afford to rest some key players here if he wants. But we may just get to see Curtis Jones get more significant minutes here after his winner against Ajax on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Liverpool native has three goals in 12 games for the Reds this season and six goals to his name in his young Liverpool career, but just one in the Premier League. Could Sunday be the day he gets his first of this league campaign?

Wolves: No Raul Jimenez still as he's out for a good while with that fractured skull he suffered last weekend against Arsenal. In his place figures to be young centerback Fabio Silva. The former Porto man is just 18 years of age but has big time potential, boasting speed and technical ability to go with an eye for goal. With Liverpool's defense suffering so many injuries, this could be a match where he does some damage on the counter. If he does play, keep an eye on how he does with Adama Traore, with both showing an understand of each other that could potentially help Wolves to get something from this game.

Liverpool vs. Wolves prediction

Jones gets his goal and Liverpool get their victory by starting off fast. Pick: Liverpool 3, Wolves 1