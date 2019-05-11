Liverpool vs. Wolves: Premier League Matchday 38 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After 90 minutes of action on Sunday, the Premier League champion will be crowned. Will it be first-place Manchester City or second-place Liverpool? For the Reds to win, they need to either beat Wolves and have Manchester City fail to win at Brighton, or perhaps the unlikely scenario of drawing Wolves and seeing City lose by five goals to Brighton, which seems near impossible.

Liverpool has been on a hot streak to end the season but blew a 10-point lead over City, beginning at the end of 2018.

Here are the scenarios for Liverpool to win the league:

Win vs. Wolves, plus a City loss or draw

A draw vs. Wolves, plus a Manchester City loss and Liverpool making up goal difference

Here's what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Wolves

Storylines

Liverpool: It remains to be seen just how strong of an attack this team will have. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both missed the Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona on Tuesday. If neither plays, it's going to be quite the challenge to get a result against a formidable team like Wolves.

Wolves: This team has clinched seventh place in the league, which is no small feat especially considering this club just got promoted this season. The future is bright, though it is going to be tough to break into the top six. With the right signings and progression, it is possible though.

Liverpool vs. Wolves prediction

The Reds get a narrow victory at home and leave their title hopes with Brighton against Manchester City.

Pick: Liverpool (-333)