Liverpool vs. Wolves: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With first place in the Premier League on the line, Liverpool travels to Wolves on Friday for Matchday 18. The Reds are 14-3-0 and area the only undefeated team remaining in the league. While the attack has been great, the key has been in defense. In the 17 games played so far in the league, Liverpool has allowed just seven points. Wolves, meanwhile, are looking good after going winless in four straight games. Wolves have won three in a row, beating Chelsea, Newcastle and Bournemouth and now sit in seventh place at 7-4-6 and 25 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Wolves

Date : Friday, Dec. 21



: Friday, Dec. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Molineaux Stadium in West Midlands



: Molineaux Stadium in West Midlands TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -184 / Wolves +580 / Draw +339

Storylines

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still out with his ligament injury suffered in April, while Joel Matip isn't expected back till January. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss this game but could be available for Boxing Day as he recovers from a foot injury.

Wolves: Left-back Jonny Castro has been out since mid-November with a knee injury, but there is a chance he'll be back for Boxing Day. He's expected to miss this one.

Liverpool vs. Wolves prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score in the first half, and Liverpool stays in first place.

Pick: Liverpool (-184)