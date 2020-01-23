Liverpool vs. Wolves score: Firmino stretches Reds' Premier League winning streak to 14 games with late strike

Liverpool's late magic continued on Thursday at Molineux Stadium as the Reds beat Wolverhampton 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Roberto Firmino. The victory stretches their winning streak to 14 games in the league as Jurgen Klopp's team moves even closer to winning the Premier League title for the first time. It also boosted Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League streak -- one that dates back to early 2019 -- to 40 matches.

It was always going to be a tough, tricky contest against one of the best six teams in the Premier League. Wolves have proven time and time again that they can compete with the big names and recently came from behind to beat Manchester City at home. But the Reds found a way to earn three points late, and their 40-match unbeaten streak matches Chelsea (2004-05) for the second-longest all-time.

Jordan Henderson scored the opener with his head eight minutes in before Mexican international Raul Jimenez did the same early in the second half to draw level. It remained 1-1 until the 84th minute.

Mohamed Salah showed off some fantastic skill on the ball at the top of the box before Henderson jumped in and filtered a low ball right to Firmino, who did the rest. Here's the winning goal from the Brazilian, who also scored in the Club World Cup final for the Reds in December.

What a pass from Henderson, who had his eyes on Firmino and knew the had space inside to get off an effort, and props to Firmino for putting it away like he did. He remains one of the more underrated players at a big European club and continues to show his class.

Focus shifts to FA Cup this weekend before Premier League action returns on Feb. 1. But before the next matchday, Liverpool has a makeup game. The Reds will take on West Ham on Wednesday, Jan. 29 which you can see on fuboTV (Try for free). That's a game that was rescheduled due to the Reds' participation in the Club World Cup.

The Reds will look to earn all three points, while West Ham, fighting relegation, just hopes to keep it respectable.