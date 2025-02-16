Liverpool notched yet another win as their quest to win the Premier League continues, though Sunday's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was surprisingly close for comfort.

The Reds went up 2-0 before halftime thanks to Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, with the Egypt international scoring his 28th goal of the season via a penalty. Liverpool ended up playing a somewhat even game with Wolves, though, who pulled one back when Matheus Cunha scored in the 67th minute and went on to outshoot the hosts. Neither side really mustered a big enough effort to add more goals to the game, and so Liverpool came out with an important win.

Here's a look at the biggest moments from Sunday's game.

Moment of the match

Diaz's 15th-minute goal was a sight to be seen, but not necessarily for the right reasons. While it did the work of ensuring Liverpool would build the foundation for a victory, the goal was an example of incredibly sloppy defending from Wolves. The visitors' attempts to keep Liverpool at bay were not enough, with the Reds finding it incredibly easy to move around their counterparts and other Wolves players just mistiming their defensive plays entirely. Even though the game was more even than Liverpool may have liked, Wolves' mistakes in the back made it easy for an unenergetic team to take all three points.

Man of the match

It was not a particularly exciting outing for anyone, but Diaz deserves credit for his effort on Sunday. He scored the all-important opening goal of the game and mustered 0.35 expected goals when combining his individual expected goals and expected assists tally, which was a sizable chunk of Liverpool's total offensive output.

What the result means for Liverpool

The Reds are seven points clear of second place Arsenal in the Premier League table, much as they were heading into the weekend.

What's next

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Wednesday, when they take on eighth-place Aston Villa in what could be a big test of their title challenge.