Liverpool vs. Wolves score, live updates: Reds try to win Premier League title on final matchday

Liverpool hopes Sunday is one of the biggest days in its history. The Reds, who are in a neck-and-neck battle with Manchester City for the Premier League crown, enter the day in second place, trailing City by a point with one game to go. Liverpool needs to beat Wolves on Sunday and have City slip up in its visit to Brighton, with both matches set for 10 a.m. ET as part of Matchday 38.

Wolverhampton might not be an easy out for Liverpool. Despite returning to the Premier League this season for the first time since 2012, the Wolves are in seventh place in the table, the best team outside of the six big clubs. However, they cannot move from seventh place on Sunday, sitting nine points behind sixth-place Manchester United and four points ahead of eighth-place Everton.

The Reds are expected to have Mohamed Salah back healthy for this one after he missed the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, where Liverpool came from behind to eliminate Barcelona.

There's also a wild scenario that would involve City and Liverpool playing a one-game playoff for the title, but it's almost too crazy to even consider. You can see the details of that longshot scenario here.

