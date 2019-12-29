Liverpool vs. Wolves score: VAR helps Reds remain unbeaten at halfway mark in Premier League season

Liverpool remained undefeated in the Premier League with a crucial 1-0 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday, benefiting greatly from two Video Assistant Referee calls in a controversial match. Liverpool got its winning goal from Sadio Mane to move to 18-1-0, putting itself 13 points clear of second-place Leicester City at the halfway point of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the match.

Reds benefit from VAR... twice

On this day, at least, Liverpool fans love VAR. The winning goal in the first half was initially called off due to what the referee thought was a handball on Adam Lallana. It was reviewed, and it was determined that the ball hit him on the chest and shoulder area before falling to Mane for the goal. Take a look:

Initially checked for handball and offside, Sadio Mane's goal stands! pic.twitter.com/HH4vhZViT9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 29, 2019

That's the right call, and it's hard to argue that one.

Now, for the second VAR controversy. Wolves scored through Pedro Neto in the first half, only to have the call overturned. The review, however, determined Neto was offside by the slightest margin. The call was made because the attacker's foot was just ahead of the defender. Here's how it looked:

Ope, no goal pic.twitter.com/hd2fUzgyAv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 29, 2019

The wild thing is, if there were no VAR, Wolves would have led 1-0 at the half. Mane's goal wouldn't have counted and this one would have stood.

Title race over?

At 13 points clear of Leicester, is it time to call the title race for Liverpool before the new year? Not for me. We have to remember Liverpool had a double-digit lead last season over Manchester City in December and blew it. It's still too early, despite Liverpool trending upward and City going in the opposite direction. If Liverpool were to at some point go about 18 points clear, I think that cushion would be enough to hold on. I fully expect Liverpool to win the league, but City has too much talent to continue to struggle. A run of seven or eight wins in a row, which City has done time and time again, can get the club back in it.

