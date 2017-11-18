Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are looking to create some momentum in league
Liverpool welcomes Southampton to Anfield on Saturday in Premier League action, as the Reds look to inch closer to the top four, while the Saints aim to distance itself from the relegation zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool dominates possession and consistently threatens, as Mohamed Salah scores again and Liverpool picks up three valuable points. Liverpool 2, Southampton 0.
