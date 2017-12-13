Liverpool vs. West Bromwich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds aim to get three points after failing to do so versus Everton
After drawing rival Everton, Liverpool faces West Brom in Premier League action on Wednesday.
Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Liverpool: The Reds are probably out of the title race at this point, 16 back of Manchester City. But their season will be a success if they can finish in the top four. In fourth and a one point lead over Arsenal, it's going to be a race to the finish, so these are the games the team has to get three points from.
West Brom: This team just isn't very sharp and has 13 points from 16 games. Out of the relegation zone just because of goal differential, this team looks like a strong contender to go down so will need to get points anywhere it can. A draw here, and they'll take it.
Prediction
Liverpooll
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
West Ham vs. Arsenal preview
The Gunners go to London Stadium again a Hammers squad with momentum
-
Manchester City vs. Swansea preview
City is riding high after winning at Man. United
-
Tottenham vs. Brighton preview
Spurs are trying to get back into the top four
-
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth previe
United hopes to bounce back from the loss to City
-
Real Madrid vs. Al Jazira preview
Real is defending its title and opens up with Al Jazira
-
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield preview
The Blues are coming off a shock loss at West Ham
Add a Comment