Liverpool officially won the Premier League title on Sunday, clinching the crown with the 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield. The victory created a 15-point advantage at the top of the table with just four games left in their season. The Reds only needed a draw to win the league, but surpassed that with a scoring outburst that highlighted the attacking qualities that got the team this far.

It got off to a slightly complicated start when Dominic Solanke scored for the visitors in the 12th minute, but Luis Diaz's 16th-minute strike was enough to ensure the Reds would win the title. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and an own goal from Destiny Udogie ensured there would be much to celebrate in Liverpool.

The Reds have long been the favorites to win the title, losing just twice so far over the course of the season and boasting a 10-plus lead over second place for several months. They managed the feat in Arne Slot's first season in charge of the team, and their success in the league this season has gone hand-in-hand with Mohamed Salah's impressive form. The Egypt international has scored 28 goals and notched 18 assists so far in one of the best attacking seasons in the Premier League's history.

This marks Liverpool's first league title since 2019-20, and only their second since the Premier League played its inaugural season in 1992-93.