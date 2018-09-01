Liverpool wins again, but Klopp's men experience another silly goalkeeping error

Liverpool has experienced its fair share of goalkeeper errors over the last several years, and none was bigger than Loris Karius' first in last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid. As you may recall, Karius also had another blunder late in that one, failing to stop a shot from Gareth Bale, who had already put one past him via a bicycle kick.

That was the tipping point, and it forced the club to invest heavily in a new star goalkeeper, signing Alisson in the summer.

And can you guess what Alisson did on Saturday? Yes, he had a blunder. To be fair, he has been fantastic and has just one goal conceded through four matches, but the one was not pretty. Take a look:

Liverpool concede their first goal of the season and Leicester are back in this one! pic.twitter.com/nBAPmEYEx2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2018

Woof. Not good. Just a silly mistake, and you can bet he'll clear the heck out of the ball next time, which coach Jurgen Klopp told him he should have done right after allowing that goal.

The bad news? That's a poor error and will bring back bad memories for Liverpool fans.

The good news? It was in a 2-1 win at Leicester City and not in the UCL final.