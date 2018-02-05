Liverpool's Adam Lallana sent off in U-23 game for grabbing opponent by the throat

The 29-year-old Liverpool man lost his cool against the under-23 kids from Tottenham

Things haven't gone well for Adam Lallana at Liverpool as of late. The former Southampton star has had a solid run with the Reds since joining them in 2014, but injuries, especially lately, have seemed to derail the prime of the 29-year-old's career.

And when it is all said and done, he may be remembered for what he did on Monday in a game for  the Liverpool U-23 team. Lallana was sent off for being a bully, harassing a young player by grabbing by the throat him from behind and pushing his head down. Take a look:

Not a smart move to begin with, but the referee is also right there. Whatever happened with the subtle Diego Costa elbow to the ribs?

This certainly won't get him into the good graces of Jurgen Klopp. If he can't even play well with the youngsters, the how is he going to make an impact in this Liverpool side with top-four aspirations? 

