A game between Liverpool and Manchester United should merit a standalone time slot that commands as much attention as possible, both from a historical lens but especially so considering each side's recent tendency for chaos. In isolation, the latest edition of England's most storied rivalries had its moments. Bryan Mbeumo's second-minute goal for United gave his side a surprising lead, setting up Liverpool's nearly 80-minute chase for an equalizer that was satisfied by Cody Gakpo's 78th-minute goal, only for Harry Maguire to score six minutes later and solidify the Red Devils' 2-1 win at Anfield. It marked a momentous occasion for United, who have their first win at Liverpool in a decade and notched back-to-back Premier League wins under manager Rubin Amorim for the first time. The 90-minute showing on Sunday, though, was a bit more drab than the highlights suggest, and the game reinforced previous concerns more than it offered brand-new takeaways in a season that still has plenty of twists and turns ahead.

United will walk out of Anfield as the surprise winners, but the performance was as stark a reminder as any that Liverpool's imbalance is well and truly unsustainable, the Reds now four games into a losing streak. The Reds did not lose on Sunday for a lack of attacking output – with 59.8% possession, 18 shots to United's 11 and 2.28 expected goals to the opponent's 0.92, they had all the tools they needed to win. Manager Arne Slot has yet to find an attacking plan that suits his team, though his personnel choices on Sunday were not helping. While Gakpo has five goals in four games for club and country, he also had the miss of the game after Maguire's go-ahead goal added a new layer of pressure for Liverpool at home. He was not joined by particularly effective teammates from the start, either – Alexander Isak took just two shots on Sunday, undone by Maguire's defending. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, had three shots, but he was responsible for a major swing and a miss of his own and looks more and more past his prime with each game he plays.

Liverpool's genre of imbalance well and truly leaves them exposed in just about every area of the pitch, though, and especially in defense. They seemed to be caught off guard with Mbeumo's goal in the first half, but conceded Maguire's game-winning goal off a set piece, a strength of his that also exposed their own weaknesses. The Reds' uber-offensive approach means that a handful of defenders and all of their midfielders on the pitch are much more naturally inclined to get the attack going again, creating more risk on set pieces than need be.

Even on the days where they've come out with a win, defensive vulnerability is the one constant of the Reds' season so far and has officially begun to cost them. They have done well to hoard as much exciting attacking talent as possible and at their best, Liverpool were responsible for entertaining chaos that, in theory, could counteract defensive issues. Their run of four losses in a row, though, is as clear an example as any that the all-out attacking plan is not working – the Reds have conceded seven goals and have only scored three in return, the exact opposite effect after their summer of spending.

The Reds' obvious imperfections also diminish the shine of United's first statement since Amorim took charge, even if they crossed the incredibly low bar, not squandering a solid opportunity in front of them. That is not to suggest that Amorim is not making some real progress with his team as he approaches his one year anniversary in the job, but that the Red Devils will need a few more notable results under their belt to really announce themselves as a side on the rise.

As for Liverpool, it is unfair to write them off just eight games into the season, and with just four games separating them from Arsenal in first place. There is still time for Slot to solve his tactical problems, too – wastefulness is something that can be turned around and the good news for him is that he has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. As they continue the worst losing streak for a Premier League champion in 11 years, though, it is worth asking when exactly that course correction will take place. Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash at Eintracht Frankfurt cannot come soon enough, though it may force some tough decisions out of Slot – and perhaps the concession that the Reds' ambitious and entertaining plans from the summer need a serious adjustment.