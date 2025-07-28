Liverpool have already been one of the most active teams more active teams in the transfer market this summer as the English giants have deeply invested in new additions to their squad after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title in the first year of the Arne Slot's cycle at the club. Liverpool made some big signings, including Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen who became the most expensive signing in the history of the club, but according to multiple reports the Reds are also in talks to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, if they can finalize selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for around €75 million. Liverpool are one of the biggest teams around the world and are currently owned by an American multinational sports holding conglomerate, Fenway Sports Group Holdings, LLC (FSG) which also own the Boston Red Sox and NFL's Pittsburgh Penguins, among others. The FSG ownership group took over Liverpool in 2010 and were able to return the club back to its successful ways both in England and in Europe. Let's now take a look at the five most expensive signings of the FSG era.

(All data courtesy of trasfermarkt.com and thus calculated in Euros)

5. Alisson - €75.5 million

The Brazilian goalkeeper joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer 2018, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the club as the Premier League club paid him €75.5 million. When Liverpool signed him in summer 2018, a lot of criticism was spread around as it seemed a lot of money for a goalkeeper, but it turned out to become one of the best signings in the history of the Premier League, as Alisson quickly became a pivotal player in the team coached by Jurgen Klopp that shaped the last soccer decade.

4. Virgil van Dijk - €84.5 million

A few months before signing Alisson, Liverpool spent €84.5 million to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, who became one of the greatest players in the history of Liverpool and was also named as club's captain by the same Klopp. Back then, in December 2017, the transfer of van Dijk to Liverpool became the most expensive one in the history of the sport for a defender. Right now it's ranked 4th behind Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City (€90 million), Harry Maguire to Manchester United (€87 million) and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus (€85 million).

3. Darwin Nunez - €85 million

The Uruguayan striker joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer 2022 for what was then a record club fee and immediately became a key player under Jurgen Klopp, scoring 40 goals in 143 matches at the club over the last three seasons. However, since Arne Slot joined Liverpool last summer, his game time and performances have both decreased and this is why he's still looking to leave the Reds this summer, and why other players are expected to join Liverpool in the last month of transfer business.

2. Hugo Ekitike - €95 million

The latest Liverpool signing was French striker Hugo Ekitike who joined Arne Slot's side from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer for €95 million. The 23-year-old scored 26 goals and 14 assists in 64 matches for Frankfurt and ranked second in the Bundesliga last season for expected goals with 21.62 and can be considered as a signing for the future of Liverpool as Arne Slot needed a striker who could fit in his pressing style and can fit well in both a 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3. What Ekitike has to improve in the Premier League is his goal contribution and conversion rate as he scored 15 goals in the 33 matches played in the Bundesliga last season with Eintracht, which was by far the best season in terms of goals scored in his career so far.

1. Florian Wirtz - €125 million

This is probably the signing of the summer for Liverpool, no matter what happens with Isak in the coming weeks. Wirtz is a generational talent, one of the most promising attacking midfielders around Europe as he already showed his potential with Bayer Leverkusen over the past years. However, this is also the most expensive transfer in the history of the English team and the pressure will be on him to show the world he's worth that fee.