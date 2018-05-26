Liverpool's goalkeeper gifted Real Madrid one of the worst blooper goals you'll ever see in the Champions League final

Benzema scored after Karius, the goalkeeper, tried to roll the ball to a teammate

The 2017-18 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool has produced one of the most shocking goals the competition has ever seen. Early in the second half, Loris Karius had the ball in goal, tried to roll it to a defender and Karim Benzema just stuck his foot out, with the ball finding its way in. Take a look at this:

It's just horrendous from Karius. Mind-boggling how he even decided to release the ball there. But credit to Benzema for being attentive and producing an all-time stunning goal.

