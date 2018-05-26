Liverpool's goalkeeper gifted Real Madrid one of the worst blooper goals you'll ever see in the Champions League final
Benzema scored after Karius, the goalkeeper, tried to roll the ball to a teammate
The 2017-18 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool has produced one of the most shocking goals the competition has ever seen. Early in the second half, Loris Karius had the ball in goal, tried to roll it to a defender and Karim Benzema just stuck his foot out, with the ball finding its way in. Take a look at this:
It's just horrendous from Karius. Mind-boggling how he even decided to release the ball there. But credit to Benzema for being attentive and producing an all-time stunning goal.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League final preview
It's Los Blancos and the Reds from Ukraine in the biggest club final of the year
-
Salah and Carvajal leave final in tears
The two star players now could be in doubt for the World Cup with their respective countri...
-
Championship promotion playoff preview
What's on the line? Just a spot in the Premier League next year, that's all
-
Champions League final starting lineups
Here's how each team is lining up
-
Pulisic won't close door on PL move
The star American insists that he is really happy at Dortmund and isn't thinking about lea...
-
Champions League final odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 10,000 times