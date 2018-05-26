Liverpool's goalkeeper gifted Real Madrid two of the worst blooper goals you'll ever see in the Champions League final

The 2017-18 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool has produced one of the most shocking performances you will ever see from Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius. He gave up two absolutely stunning goals and the received a bicycle kick golazo in a nightmare performance, with Real Madrid winning the Champions League final 3-1. Early in the second half, Loris Karius had the ball in goal, tried to roll it to a defender and Karim Benzema just stuck his foot out, with the ball finding its way in. Take a look at this:

What a mistake from Karius as his throw gets blocked by Benzema and ends up in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/F5KsQ8ts1Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Then Gareth Bale scored a bicycle kick winner.

Karius AGAIN with the mistake in net!



This time he gifts Gareth Bale his second goal of the night, putting Real Madrid up 3-1. pic.twitter.com/iZEA7RnZMr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Then he just produced a shocker on a Bale rocket shot in the final minutes.

A nightmare, a real nightmare. Don't feel bad for him? Watch this and then see:

Karius in tears, apologizes to Liverpool fans pic.twitter.com/sU3za6UaIu — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) May 26, 2018

And sadly, he'll probably get threats from some looney, upset fans, and that will be quite the shame. Though for many this sport is more than a game, it's a way of life, in the end it is just a game. He's a player who has done well and given everything for the shirt, but had an off day. And unfortunately for him and his club, it was in the biggest game of his life.