Liverpool's goalkeeper gifted Real Madrid two of the worst blooper goals you'll ever see in the Champions League final

It really couldn't have been much worse

The 2017-18 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool has produced one of the most shocking performances you will ever see from Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius. He gave up two absolutely stunning goals and the received a bicycle kick golazo in a nightmare performance, with Real Madrid winning the Champions League final 3-1. Early in the second half, Loris Karius had the ball in goal, tried to roll it to a defender and Karim Benzema just stuck his foot out, with the ball finding its way in. Take a look at this:

Then Gareth Bale scored a bicycle kick winner

Then he just produced a shocker  on a Bale rocket shot in the final minutes.

A nightmare, a real nightmare. Don't feel bad for him? Watch this and then see:

And sadly, he'll probably get threats from some looney, upset fans, and that will be quite the shame. Though for many this sport is more than a game, it's a way of life, in the end it is just a game. He's a player who has done well and given everything for the shirt, but had an off day. And unfortunately for him and his club, it was in the biggest game of his life.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES