Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to attend the funeral of his mother on Tuesday due to travel restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Klopp's mother, Elisabeth, was 81 years old and lived in Klopp's native Germany.

The manager of the English team paid tribute to his mother in a conversation with German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote.

"She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word," Klopp said. "As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.



"The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times, but as soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it."

Luis Miguel Echegaray and Jimmy Conrad discussed Klopp's heavy heart on the latest Que Golazo podcast. Listen below:

Liverpool's official Twitter account posted a message of support to the club's manager on Wednesday. The post garnered responses from Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, Arsenal, Fulham, the official Premier League account, and even Sevilla's English account, among many others.

Germany's policy for those traveling from other countries is to limit those who have been in high-risk areas, or locations where new variants of the coronavirus have been present. Since England has had a new strain of the respiratory disease since December, the country where Klopp works falls under that category.

Liverpool was originally set to travel to Germany for their upcoming Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig, but that game has been moved to Budapest, Hungary.