Liverpool's latest win gives Reds year-long Premier League unbeaten streak

It really doesn't seem to matter when you read this, but Liverpool just won again. Maybe it would be better phrased as, the Reds once again weren't beaten. Liverpool got goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on Thursday to beat Sheffield United 2-0. The victory once again put Jurgen Klopp's team 13 points clear atop the Premier League table, and improved the squad's record to 19-1-0 on the campaign. More impressively, the result marked one year since the team lost a game in the league. That was 365 days ago at Manchester City. It's been dominance for the Reds ever since.

Liverpool's Premier League unbeaten streak is now at 37 games, best for third all-time in the league. To get the all-time record though, the Reds are going to need to maintain this form for a while. Chelsea's 40-game run from October 2004 to November 2005 under Jose Mourinho is the second-longest streak. The Blues went undefeated for 12 months and three weeks.

The all-time record still belongs to The Invincibles of Arsenal. They went 49 games without a loss in the league from May 2004 to October 2004, which included an undefeated 2003-04 season. That Gunners side was the second team to go undefeated in the top flight -- the first was Preston North End back in 1888-89 (Yes, you read that date correctly).

So to break the record, Liverpool would need to avoid defeat in 13 more league games, which could come on April 11. Before then, the team takes on Manchester City, Everton, Wolves, Manchester United and Tottenham, and also has to deal with cup play that will push players' fitness to the max in the league.

No simple task, but this team has made it look easy. So far, they've shown no reason to make us believe they won't pull it off. But continuing to go unbeaten over three more months of action may just be too much to ask for, even for a team as strong as this one.

