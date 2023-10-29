Colombian president Gustavo Perro confirmed Saturday that the parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped. Though his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was safely rescued on the same day, Diaz's father is still missing, per Reuters.

The couple was reportedly driving to their home when they were stopped by gunmen on motorcycles. The motive of the kidnappers is not known at this time.

The Colombian attorney general's office then assembled an investigative team in Barrancas, a municipality in the northern part of the country. The National Police was able to find Diaz's mother and are still on the search for the player's father.

Diaz skipped Liverpool's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday while the search for his father continues. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had to "make a late change" to the lineup and described the moment as a "worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night," per ESPN.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Liverpool also issued a statement hoping for a safe and quick resolution.

"It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player's welfare will continue to be our immediate priority," the statement read.