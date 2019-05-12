Liverpool's Premier League dream dashed by Manchester City as Reds finish second with 97 points

Liverpool's wait for to lift the Premier League trophy continues. The Reds won on Sunday, beating Wolves 2-0, but Manchester City's victory at Brighton resulted in the Reds finishing in second place. Liverpool needed a win and to have City drop points, but it wasn't meant to be as Jurgen Klopp's team somehow finishes the season with one loss and no league crown.

Liverpool's 97 points would have won the league in 24 of the last 26 seasons, and the club finished with just 22 goals conceded in 38 games. Sadio Mane scored both goals on Sunday against Wolves and Alisson recorded another clean sheet.

Of course, this does not mark the end to the season for Liverpool. The Reds will play Tottenham on June 1 in the Champions League final, the biggest prize in European club soccer. So while the league campaign finishes with disappointment, the club still has a chance to win the most storied trophy.

