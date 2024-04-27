Liverpool's Mo Salah appeared to clash with manager Jurgen Klopp on Saturday as the player was coming on as a second half substitute in a 2-2 draw away at West Ham United. The Reds' title chances have been left hanging by a thread while the German tactician's successful farewell has been spoiled by a recent dip in form.

Salah was coming on, having been taken out of the starting XI after an underwhelming display in the 2-0 midweek loss to bitter rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby. The Egypt international was sent on with 11 minutes to go at London Stadium when Klopp exchanged words with his player after West Ham missed a chance.

Salah was ushered away by Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez at the time but said after the game that "if I speak, there will be fire." Klopp later refused to go into detail over the incident but clarified that the incident had already been dealt with in the Liverpool locker room.

"We spoke already in the dressing room," said the German boss. "For me, that is done." He was also later asked in his postgame press conference whether it was case closed. "That is my impression, yes."

Liverpool legend and CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League pundit Jamie Carragher took to social media to suggest that Klopp was annoyed with the time it took for Salah to be ready to go on. "The only reason a manager would be unhappy in this situation," wrote the former England international. "Is the player took too long to be ready to come on."

A second consecutive winless game is another dent in Liverpool's Premier League title hopes with the Reds winning just one of their last five in the English topflight. "I am not in the mood to talk about that to be honest or look at that at all," a flustered Klopp told TNT postgame. "We had to win here, we knew that, and we did not.

"Now we have a little bit more time between now and the next game. We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again." Although just one point behind Manchester City in second place, Pep Guardiola's men have two games in hand while Arsenal are two points in front of Klopp's side with a game in hand.