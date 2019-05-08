Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold explains trick corner kick to set up Origi's winner vs. Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold saw it, but nobody else did. Not even Divock Origi until the ball was already on its way. In Liverpool's dazzling 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League final, Alexander-Arnold grabbed his second assist of the game in the slickest of ways. With a corner kick in the 79th minute and the score 3-3 on aggregate, the English defender was moving away from the corner to let Xherdan Shaqiri take it. That's when he paused, saw Origi open in the heart of the box and quickly played the ball in to the box, where Origi put it away for the winning goal.

Nobody saw it coming, no Barcelona players were on to him and before goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could realize what was happening, the ball was already in the net.

If you haven't seen the goal yet, here it is:

Alexander-Arnold explained the assist in a post-game interview, and he said it was all instinct:

"It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity!"



"We wanted to fight for the injured guys..."



Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi react to one of the greatest nights in Liverpool's history.



They are legends now 👊



"Honestly I think it was just instinctive," Alexander-Arnold said.

"It was just one of those moments where you just see the opportunity.

"It probably came at [Origi] a bit fast, but he's a top player, scored two goals for us tonight.

"It's one of them where everyone will remember this moment."

The focus of the 20-year-old on that play was outrageous. He saw Origi alone, did a 180 and put the ball in the perfect spot. Not many players would risk it, and though it wasn't a huge risk, it was still the smart move and paid off big time.

After not playing in the first leg, Alexander-Arnold was one of the difference makers in the second leg. His performance won't soon be forgotten, but he hopes it leads to better memories in June in the final.

