Liverpool's unique schedule issue will force Reds to field two teams in two continents in two days
The Reds have a crazy schedule in December
Liverpool is facing quite the dilemma this December. The Reds have a unique scheduling conflict that will see them field two different teams on back-to-back days in different countries next month. The Reds' Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Aston Villa was confirmed for Tuesday, Dec. 17. The problem? The following day, Liverpool is scheduled to play in the Club World Cup semifinals in Doha, Qatar.
That means two games in two days, one in England and one in Qatar. It's simply a scheduling nightmare.
The Reds released a statement about the scheduling issue:
As a result, we will be utilizing two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.
The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.
We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff.
I can't recall ever seeing something like this before, and, as the club said, it's not ideal. This raises the question of what is more important? The Carabao Cup or the Club World Cup. The latter is probably the answer for most, though the Premier League, Champions League and even FA Cup are probably higher on the club's list of importance than those two. It will be interesting to see what those squads look like and whether it is even possible for coach Jurgen Klopp to be at both.
A week ago, Klopp said Liverpool could pull out of the Carabao Cup if a "proper date" for the match against Aston Villa was not found. It's unclear what Klopp's definition of proper is, but this doesn't seem like it. On the plus side, it is better than forfeiting.
Liverpool places Genk in the Champions League on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, and you can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).
