The feeling of inevitability that no matter what, they'd leave with three points in a Premier League game used to be reserved for Manchester City. But with City now on a five-match losing streak in all competitions, it has shifted to Anfield where Liverpool have gone eight points clear atop the Premier League under new manager Arne Slot after defeating Southampton 3-2, as the Reds look like the clear-cut favorites to win the league as we approach the holidays.

Coming out of the international break to an away match against a team at the bottom of the table, this had all the makings of a banana peel match for the Reds and seemed like it could be going that way in the early going. Southampton pulled in front in the 56th minute via young midfielder Matheus Fernandes but then it became the Mohamed Salah show as Liverpool fought back for all three points. Scoring in the fourth straight league match for Liverpool, Salah has been in top form with 10 goals and six assists, still pacing the Liverpool attack at 32.

Alongside a strong midfield, the Reds know who they are under Slot and have been able to execute no matter the competition. A critical week is ahead facing Real Madrid in Champions League play and Manchester City in the Premier League. While Liverpool have faced challenges during this young season, it doesn't get much tougher than facing the reigning Champions League and Premier League champions in the same week.

It's where Slot's depth will be critical as minutes management was something in mind facing Southampton. Regulars Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz were rested facing the Saints, coming off the bench, so that they'll be ready for a rocking Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool have given 15 players 500 or more minutes between Premier League and Champions League play only losing one of their 16 matches played -- a shocking result to Nottingham Forest.

To win a title and compete on all fronts, it's not only down to what the first XI can do but also what depth players can bring to the table, and with 13 different players registering a goal contribution this season between UCL and league play, there aren't many teams getting more from their entire roster than Liverpool right now. Defensively, the Reds have limited attacks to areas where they can deal with them and in having Salah, everyone knows where to look when a goal is needed.

In Premier League history, no manager has reached 10 wins in a shorter period than Slot's 12 games which is level with Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti -- pretty good company to share. Taking over for Jurgen Klopp, Slot has already kept what Liverpool did well but shifted their attacking play to make it repeatable. The pace that the Reds are on will be hard to keep up but if they can make it through the week without suffering a loss, it will set them up for further success and a potential trophy or two once the end of the season comes.