Tigres midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle produced one of the most highlight-reel worthy sports moments of the year on Monday, scoring a remarkable goal that likely has her in the running to win the FIFA Marta Award.

In the 75th minute of Tigres' 2-0 win over Chivas, Jenni Hermoso whipped a cross into the box from the right flank, with Ovalle standing in the middle of the penalty area waiting to receive. Ovalle had her back towards goal but kept her eyes on the ball, eventually leaping up and twisting mid-air before kicking her heels up to get a touch on the ball. Her backheel shot went up before making its way back to the ground, slipping in underneath the crossbar and landing in the back of the net.

Watch the goal below.

Ovalle joked post-game that she will call the goal "the shrimp" and added that the technique also surprised her to some degree.

"I don't even know how I did it," she said, per the Associated Press. "I haven't even seen it."

Many have thrown Ovalle's hat into the ring for the FIFA Puskas Award, which is named after Hungary and Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas and has been handed out since 2009 to celebrate the best goal of the year. Ovalle noted, though, that FIFA created a new award last year named after Brazil star Marta for goals scored in the women's game.

Marta herself was the first winner of the award for her impressive strike in national team colors against Jamaica last June, but Ovalle is already a frontrunner to win this year's prize.