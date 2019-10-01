Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid soccer game
Who's Playing
Lokomotiv Moscow (home) vs. Atlético Madrid (away)
What to Know
Lokomotiv Moscow started their group stage action off right against Bayer Leverkusen two weeks ago. Lokomotiv Moscow won by a goal, slipping past Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Lokomotiv Moscow will have a six-point leg up on Bayer Leverkusen if they win again.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Lokomotiv Stadium, with the winner earning three points. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lokomotiv Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich preview
Here's what to know about Tuesday's big game in London
-
United struggles in draw to Arsenal
The Red Devils are off to the worst start to the Premier League season in 30 years
-
Carlos Vela on verge of MLS history
The Los Angeles FC man is in the best goal-scoring form of his career
-
PL Stock Watch: Pulisic stuck on bench
Pulisic hasn't played in the league in September
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool didn't play all that well but got the three points
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time