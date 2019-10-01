Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid soccer game

Who's Playing

Lokomotiv Moscow (home) vs. Atlético Madrid (away)

What to Know

Lokomotiv Moscow started their group stage action off right against Bayer Leverkusen two weeks ago. Lokomotiv Moscow won by a goal, slipping past Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Lokomotiv Moscow will have a six-point leg up on Bayer Leverkusen if they win again.

The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Lokomotiv Stadium, with the winner earning three points. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

  • Who: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lokomotiv Stadium
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
