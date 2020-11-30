Lokomotiv Moscow try to climb in the Group A standings as they host Austrian side FC Red Bull Salzburg on Matchday 5 this Tuesday. Lokomotiv are in third place in the group after a scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid last week, while Salzburg are desperate for points following a 3-1 loss to group leaders Bayern Munich. A win here would put the Russian side in a position for second place if Atletico lose against Bayern.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : RZD Arena -- Moscow, Russia

: RZD Arena -- Moscow, Russia Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lokomotiv +370; Draw +310; Salzburg -145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lokomotiv: An undefeated team with 3 straight draws in thier Champions League competition. In their most recent match against Atletico they were a bit fortunate to walk away with points as Lokomotiv didn't have much of the ball, and were out shot 20 to 4. They'll need to do more against Salzburg as they have yet to make a definitive statement with their play this season. Midfielder Anton Miranchuk will have to try and lead the team in victory this match.

Salzburg: This team has seen their fair share of struggles over their group stage, as they lost to Bayern, Atletico, and dropped points against Lokomotiv. Time is running out for them at a shot to advance, and a loss against Lokomotiv would seal their Champions League exit. They will need to press early, attack often, and ensure chaos in front of goal hopefully with Dominik Szoboszlai leading the charge.

Prediction

Salzburg get their long elusive win in the group in a narrow margin of victory. Pick: Salzburg 1, Lokomotiv 0