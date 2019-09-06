LOOK: Austrian soccer stadium gets forest art installation planted on field

Of all the places to find a forest, a soccer stadium in Austria is probably not the first place anyone would think of, but alas, that is exactly where you can find one this fall.

The collection of trees titled "For Forest -- The Unending Attraction of Nature" in Wörthersee Football Stadium is made up of 300 trees ranging in species from alder, aspen, white willow, hornbeam, field maple to common oak. It creates a beautiful contrast to the rigid outskirts of the stadium and is Austria's largest ever public art attraction.

The forest is more than just an out of the box placement for trees, it is meant to call awareness to deforestation and climate change. According to Klaus Littmann, the artist that created the attraction, the goal is to "challenge our perception of nature and question its future." He also says that it is meant to bring up the discussion that nature "may someday only be found in specially designated spaces," like this installation is. He hopes it sparks conversation and awareness to the topic and has created it as a symbol for the issue affecting the world.

The idea for the attraction, which is free to enter for visitors, came from a dystopian drawing from 30 years ago by Austrian artist and architect Max Peintner.

The stadium is not just home to this art, but is also home of the Austrian Football Second League team Austria Klagenfurt who will play their home matches at another stadium while the installation is up from September to October. Once October rolls around and the forest leaves its original home, it will live in a new public sight where it will be planted as a "living forest sculpture."