LOOK: Barcelona fans burn Neymar's jersey after world-record transfer move to PSG

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Brazilian striker Neymar, activating a $264 million release clause from his Barcelona contract. Neymar, who signed a five-year contract, is expected to receive approximately $35 million a season after taxes and has received a "major signing bonus in excess of his net annual sum," according to ESPNFC.

The move could be viewed as a head-scratcher to some, but the 25-year-old is building a soccer and pop culture empire, and ultimately Lionel Messi and Barcelona stood in the way of that. He needed to step out of the Argentine demigod's shadows. Neymar broke his silence in a heartfelt Instagram message, explaining that he's chasing "new challenges" and admitted his move to France came against his father's advice.

He will go from wearing No. 11 to No. 10 (Javier Pastore, who previously owned No. 10, relinquished his number) at PSG. Here's a look at No. 10 jerseys being produced in PSG's colors.

Wearing No. 10 for PSG, @neymarjr. Has a nice ring to it, don't you think?! 😃 pic.twitter.com/93EJArPYtk — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017

As for his No. 11 jersey, there are several Barcelona fans that have already taken to social media to demonstrate just how much they are willing to set their hard-earned money on fire. Here is a montage of various Barca fans setting Neymar's shirt on fire:

Barcelona supporters burn Neymar shirts 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D2kxObFIPb — ⓚⓗⓐⓣⓘⓑⓘⓝⓗⓞ ⓙⓡ™ (@Kid_KAK) August 3, 2017

This is obviously not a good look. The fallout will of course leave plenty of fans with a bitter taste. But let's not forget that the Catalan giants were still giants before the arrival of the Brazilian wunderkind. His departure won't keep Barcelona from winning titles. The Blaugrana side have 264 million reasons why they'll recover from this.