LOOK: Barcelona star Neymar says Justin Bieber could probably play professionally

Yes, Neymar really said that, while on a big shopping spree in the states

While shoe shopping with Joe La Puma of Complex during Barcelona's preseason tour of the United States, Neymar had some very interesting things to say. He detailed pranks teammates play on him, gave fashion advice and even said Justin Bieber could maybe play professional soccer. Take a look:

"He plays well, he can play soccer. I was a little surprised he played well with his left leg. Maybe he could play professionally," Neymar said. 

Do you remember in Seinfeld when Dr. Ben Feffer out in the Hamptons calls the ugly baby breathtaking just to be nice? Similar thing here. Neymar is just being nice. No, Bieber - you can't play professional soccer.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

