LOOK: Barcelona star Neymar says Justin Bieber could probably play professionally

While shoe shopping with Joe La Puma of Complex during Barcelona's preseason tour of the United States, Neymar had some very interesting things to say. He detailed pranks teammates play on him, gave fashion advice and even said Justin Bieber could maybe play professional soccer. Take a look:

"He plays well, he can play soccer. I was a little surprised he played well with his left leg. Maybe he could play professionally," Neymar said.

Do you remember in Seinfeld when Dr. Ben Feffer out in the Hamptons calls the ugly baby breathtaking just to be nice? Similar thing here. Neymar is just being nice. No, Bieber - you can't play professional soccer.