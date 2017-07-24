LOOK: Barcelona star Neymar says Justin Bieber could probably play professionally
Yes, Neymar really said that, while on a big shopping spree in the states
While shoe shopping with Joe La Puma of Complex during Barcelona's preseason tour of the United States, Neymar had some very interesting things to say. He detailed pranks teammates play on him, gave fashion advice and even said Justin Bieber could maybe play professional soccer. Take a look:
"He plays well, he can play soccer. I was a little surprised he played well with his left leg. Maybe he could play professionally," Neymar said.
Do you remember in Seinfeld when Dr. Ben Feffer out in the Hamptons calls the ugly baby breathtaking just to be nice? Similar thing here. Neymar is just being nice. No, Bieber - you can't play professional soccer.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Ronald McDonald walks United, Real out
The McDonald's mascot walked the teams out and stole the show
-
Pique on social media: Neymar is staying
Neymar's Barca teammate seems confident the player is staying
-
Gold Cup schedule, standings, scores
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
-
Mexico vs. Jamaica preview
The winner moves on to face the United States in the final on Wednesday
-
Jamaica upsets Mexico at Gold Cup
Jamaica reached its second consecutive final with a late stunner
-
WATCH: Dempsey sets up Alitdore
This was quite the moment for the Americans
Add a Comment