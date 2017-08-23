LOOK: Barcelona Twitter account gets hacked, announces Di Maria signing and trolls

No, Angel Di Maria isn't a Barca player

Barcelona fans are eagerly awaiting a replacement for Neymar before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August, and on Tuesday in the early hours in Spain, fans thought they had it. The clubs Twitter account announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from PSG. The problem? Hackers were responsible. Here's the Di Maria announcement:

But, nope. Some security group that calls itself OurMine, who wanted to get #FCBHack trending:

Barcelona finally realized what had happened, changed their password and deleted the previous tweets:

Sadly for Barca fans, the Paulinho announcement last week was true.

