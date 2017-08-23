LOOK: Barcelona Twitter account gets hacked, announces Di Maria signing and trolls

Barcelona fans are eagerly awaiting a replacement for Neymar before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August, and on Tuesday in the early hours in Spain, fans thought they had it. The clubs Twitter account announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from PSG. The problem? Hackers were responsible. Here's the Di Maria announcement:

Barcelona announce signing of Angel Di Maria - but things aren't as they seem as Catalans confirm Twitter hack https://t.co/URDdROGULk pic.twitter.com/Af4OnZ7EH8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 23, 2017

But, nope. Some security group that calls itself OurMine, who wanted to get #FCBHack trending:

Barcelona finally realized what had happened, changed their password and deleted the previous tweets:

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2017

Sadly for Barca fans, the Paulinho announcement last week was true.

When you realize Barcelona announcing and presenting Paulinho was not a hack. pic.twitter.com/NRKUGXpHkw — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 23, 2017