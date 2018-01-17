LOOK: Goalkeeper gets faked out so bad by Dimitri Payet that he's stretchered off game
The keeper fell for the Marseille midfielder's okie doke
In a match between Marseille and Strasbourg, Marseille's Dimitri Payet scored a goal on one of the most wicked stepovers you'll ever see. Payet wound up for a kick, and when his leg glanced over the ball, Strasbourg goalie Alexandre Oukidja got hit with the okie doke, giving Payet an empty net and his second goal of the match.
The move was so vicious that Oukidja was stretchered off the pitch with a knee injury immediately after the play. His status is unknown, and he will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, according to goal.com.
Obviously we hope that Oukidja's pride is intact along with his knee, as you never want to see someone get stretchered off. However, this is a celebration of a brutal move by Payet and the resulting goal, not the injury that came from it. Here's the goal from a different angle.
Yeah, that's downright nasty.
