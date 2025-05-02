Gotham FC forward Midge Purce is taking a brief break from the pitch to star on Broadway. On Thursday, the Gotham FC star delivered the opening monologue of the Broadway production Chicago alongside supermodel Ashley Graham and Broadway star Sophie Carmen-Jones.

Purce played the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway show. The Tony Award-winning show brought Purce onboard to promote the Gotham FC's Broadway Night Game, which is scheduled for May 16 against San Diego Waves FC.

"It's an incredible honor to step onto the Broadway stage in Chicago," Purce said in a press release prior to starring in the production. "I've always poured my heart into everything I do, and this is no different. Performing in a show with such legacy and power is something I take seriously -- and I couldn't be more excited to embrace this challenge and celebrate the magic of live performance."

This marks the first time that Gotham FC will host a Broadway Night, which will place an emphasis on the popular New York City theater production industry. Honor Blue Savage, who starred in the Off-Broadway production Joy, will sing the national anthem, and the halftime show will feature Broadway entertainment.

Purce has played for Gotham FC since 2020 and led the franchise to its first NWSL championship in 2023. He even earned MVP honors in the championship game.

Purce has also served as a guest commentator during NWSL games for CBS in the past.