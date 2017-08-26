LOOK: Hacked Real Madrid Twitter account announces signing of Barcelona's Messi
Talk about an impossible move
Lionel Messi is Barcelona. The superstar has been there for most of his life and has gone on to produce arguably the best career in history at the Spanish club.
But what if he were to play for Real Madrid? Some soccer fans thought it was going to happen on Saturday. Hackers got into Real Madrid's Twitter account and announced the signing of Lionel Messi.
Take a look:
This comes just days after Barca's account was hacked, and it's pretty funny for knowledgeable soccer fans. Though we've seen stars go from Barca to Real in the past like Luis Figo, anybody who knows the slightest about soccer would have known this wasn't true from the get-go.
Let this be a lesson to all clubs -- change that Twitter account regularly.
