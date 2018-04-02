LOOK: Indy Eleven fans came up with an awesome 'Stranger Things' tifo, using Eleven obviously

If you haven't seen "Stranger Things" on Netflix, I'm sorry. It's an incredibly entertaining show about a fictional town in Indiana and the crazy things that go on in the town, which include paranormal and supernatural experiences and some absolutely talented kids.

Well, "Stranger Things" is everywhere, and that includes professional soccer now. FC Cincinnati took on Indy Eleven on Saturday which FCC won, but that wasn't the highlight. What you have to see is the "Stranger Things" tifo at this Indy Eleven home game. The tifo, of course, featured the character Eleven, and rightfully so. Take a look:

That's awesome and so well done. When you can mix soccer and "Stranger Things," you know it's going to be a good day. But it's also a sad reminder that Bob "Samwise" Newby dies (sorry for the spoiler) in season two, and that was a total bummer that I still haven't gotten over.

If you had only stayed at RadioShack and minded your business, Bob.