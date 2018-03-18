LOOK: Liga MX coaches get into heated exchange, one grabs the other by the throat
Remember ex-Mexico coach Miguel Herrera? The 2014 World Cup boss for El Tri got into a scuffle
On the same day we saw teammates fight each other in France, we've got another crazy scene, this time between two coaches in Mexico. Former Mexico national team manager Miguel Herrera, now with America, and Toluca manager Hernan Cristante got into a heated exchange near the middle of the field during Saturday's Liga MX game. The tensions between the two rose to the point that Cristante grabbed Herrera by the neck. Take a look:
Talk about losing your cool. And the words that followed weren't nice. Herrera has a reason to be upset because nobody is supposed to put their hand on another during the match, especially managers.
A strong punishment should be coming for Cristante for that throat grab, but he's probably feeling lucky that Herrera didn't use his super powers to destroy him.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Bilbao preview
Barca is marching towards the title and expects three more points here
-
Soccer teammates brawl mid match
This is not the team work that makes the dream work
-
Man. United vs. Brighton preview
This is United's last realistic chance to win the tite
-
Real Madrid vs. Girona preview
Los Blancos need a win to reclaim third place
-
Leicester vs. Chelsea preview
It's the last two Premier League winners meeting in the FA Cup
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
Liverpool wants to stay as far away as fourth place as possible