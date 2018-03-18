LOOK: Liga MX coaches get into heated exchange, one grabs the other by the throat

Remember ex-Mexico coach Miguel Herrera? The 2014 World Cup boss for El Tri got into a scuffle

On the same day we saw teammates fight each other in France, we've got another crazy scene, this time between two coaches in Mexico. Former Mexico national team manager Miguel Herrera, now with America, and Toluca manager Hernan Cristante got into a heated exchange near the middle of the field during Saturday's Liga MX game. The tensions between the two rose to the point that Cristante grabbed Herrera by the neck. Take a look: 

Talk about losing your cool. And the words that followed weren't nice. Herrera has a reason to be upset because nobody is supposed to put their hand on another during the match, especially managers. 

A strong punishment should be coming for Cristante for that throat grab, but he's probably feeling lucky that Herrera didn't use his super powers to destroy him.

