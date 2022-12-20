Lionel Messi added to his trophy case over the weekend when he led Argentina to its first World Cup in 36 years. Now Messi is adding another achievement to his long list of accolades as he now owns the most liked post in Instagram history.

After the soccer star helped Argentina win its third World Cup title, Messi posted a slew of photos in a gallery from Sunday's festivities, including an image of himself hoisting the World Cup trophy.

"World champions!!!!!!!" Messi wrote in Spanish on the post. "I dreamed of this so many times, I wished for this so much I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it."

Messi's legendary post passes a photo of an egg, which previously held the Instagram likes record at 56 million. The world-record egg was posted back in 2019 with the intention of unseating Kylie Jenner's post announcing the birth of her daughter as the most-liked Instagram post in history.

Since Messi published the post, it has earned 63 million likes and that number stands to increase. The post also contains comments from several of Argentina teammates, the official accounts of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, and Argentine DJ Steve Aoki.

In addition, Messi also owns four of the top most-liked posts in Instagram history. Those include a photo of Messi celebrating Argentina's win in the World Cup semifinals, a Louis Vuitton ad where he plays chess against Cristiano Ronaldo, and a photo of Messi holding the World Cup trophy on the team plane.

Messi scored two goals while also scoring in the round of penalty kicks on the way to his second Golden Ball as the best player in the World Cup, he second time he's won the award..