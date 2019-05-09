LOOK: Liverpool radio announcers give insane call of incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona
A miraculous comeback deserves an insane call
On Tuesday, Liverpool pulled off one of the wildest second-leg comebacks in Champions League history, winning 4-0 against Barcelona to erase a 3-0 deficit heading in. Things weren't going well until the 54th minute, when Georginio Wijnaldum buried three goals in two minutes to put together a 3-0 lead in the match and draw the aggregate even.
The go-ahead goal came on an incredibly gutsy quick-corner that Divock Origi put away in the 79th minute.
While the soccer world went crazy over the call, no one actually went crazier than the Liverpool broadcast booth.
"Cornertakenquickly ORIGI" is an absolutely incredible call, as you can tell even Steve Hunter was shocked by the audacity of the play. John Aldridge exclaiming the exact moment that time was called is also an amazing moment.
At the end of the day, radio commentators kind of get to be superfans, and Hunter and Aldridge really leaned into it. They want Liverpool to win as much as anyone, so why wouldn't they get excited when they pull off a miracle comeback in only 90 minutes?
