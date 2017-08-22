LOOK: Messi, Suarez and Neymar get back together in Barcelona to troll the internet

Neymar is back in Barcelona, but for a short amount of time. The new PSG man, on the same day Barcelona filed a lawsuit against him, got together with his old teammates in Spain during a quick visit. It's not clear as to why he was back in the city, but he stopped in to see Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others, and jokes were played as they cracked on Gerard Pique's "He stays" post from a few weeks back when Neymar's future was in limbo. Take a look:

Volvió @3gerardpique 😂😂😂 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

"He came back," Messi wrote while tagging Pique. And Neymar also had some fun:

"He stays," Neymar wrote.

Well, it's safe to say the guys are all on good terms and are still friends. As for Neymar and Barca, well that's another story.