LOOK: Neymar is PSG's newest star, and the Eiffel Tower can't contain its excitement

This is the week Neymar is expected to make his PSG debut after his transfer from Barcelona, and The City of Light is ready. Paris can't hold back the excitement to see the Brazilian star debut for the capital club, and things are so lit that the Eiffel Tower has even welcomed Neymar to the city. Take a look:

It's safe to say Neymar has made it. That's just something else. It's one of the most iconic things in the world welcoming one of the most iconic players. Hard to top that.