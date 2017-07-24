LOOK: PSG-linked Neymar isn't leaving Barcelona, says Pique on social media

Neymar, who is linked with a move to Barcelona from PSG for a world-record transfer, might not be leaving after all, if you are to believe one of his teammates. Gerard Pique posted the following message on social media on Sunday, a day after Neymar bagged a brace in an International Champions Cup match against Juventus at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Se queda" translates to "he stays." Obviously that will make the fans happy, and maybe Pique knows something most of us don't. But if he were really set to leave, would he post such a message? We'll have to wait and see if Pique is wrong or right.