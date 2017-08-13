LOOK: Ronaldo pays back Barcelona, Messi with own version of epic goal celebration

Ronaldo knew what he was doing when he took his shirt off, and he got booked for the epic troll move

Barcelona and Real Madrid are known for their storied rivalry. Both teams have epic memories from recent El Clasico clashes. For instance, do you recall Barcelona's Lionel Messi's celebration last season when he scored the winning goal in the dying minutes at the Bernabeau to secure a 3-2 result? He held up his shirt in front of the Real Madrid fans in what has become an iconic moment in the career of the Argentine legend. If you don't remember, it looked like this:

During the opening leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Camp Nou on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo returned the favor. He scored against Barcelona to give his team a 2-1 lead, and he did the exact same thing:

That's what the kids nowadays would call "savage." Ronaldo rubs it in, returning the punch to Messi and Barcelona.

We can't wait to see what's next. Ronaldo received a red card in this one and will miss Wednesday's second leg, but could you imagine if Messi did the Ronaldo jumping celebration at the Bernabeu? The world wouldn't be able to handle it.

