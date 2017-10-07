LOOK: Shirtless Christian Pulisic is the tattooed hero America needs

The U.S. men's national team star has an absolutely sick tattoo

Christian Pulisic is awesome, everybody thinks it. And he probably thinks his tattoo artist is awesome, too.

The U.S. men's national team's biggest star, after a goal and an assist against Panama on Friday, was taken off in the second half of the World Cup qualifier and went to sit on the bench. There, he took off his shirt and showed off his amazing USA tattoo.

Just look:


A gigantic bald eagle with an as gigantic flag? 

An American hero, through and through.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories