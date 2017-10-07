LOOK: Shirtless Christian Pulisic is the tattooed hero America needs
The U.S. men's national team star has an absolutely sick tattoo
Christian Pulisic is awesome, everybody thinks it. And he probably thinks his tattoo artist is awesome, too.
The U.S. men's national team's biggest star, after a goal and an assist against Panama on Friday, was taken off in the second half of the World Cup qualifier and went to sit on the bench. There, he took off his shirt and showed off his amazing USA tattoo.
Just look:
A gigantic bald eagle with an as gigantic flag?
An American hero, through and through.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: CONCACAF standings, schedule
Just one automatic spot has been clinched
-
WC2018: Nigeria and Costa Rica clinch
The Super Eagles are in after a win on Saturday
-
Could 2022 World Cup move from Qatar?
The last time a WC was moved from a host country was in 1986
-
USMNT routs Panama behind Jozy, Pulisic
The Americans took a big step towards Russia with three points
-
USMNT routs Panama: Three takeaways
It was a brilliant night for the U.S. men's national team
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores USMNT winner
The young star came up big time
Add a Comment